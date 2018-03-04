Sufjan Stevens, St. Vincent & Chris Thile to perform at the Oscars

Sufjan Stevens will perform song featured in Call Me By Your Name at the Oscars, accompanied by St. Vincent and Chris Thile

Sufjan Stevens will be taking the stage at the Oscar’s this weekend, performing his nominated song “Mystery of Love.”

According to Billboard, he will be accompanied by St. Vincent and Chris Thile (of NPR’s Live From Here and Nickel Creek). They will be joined by instrumentalists James McAlister, Casey Foubert, and Moses Sumney.

Three of Stevens’ songs are featured in the soundtrack of the film. The soundtrack has gained success on vinyl and “Mystery of Love” had even found a place on Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs chart.

Call Me By Your Name is nominated for a bundle of Oscars, including best picture and best actor in a leading role. Watch the awards Sunday, 8 p.m. ET, on ABC to see the performance.

