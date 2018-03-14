Supreme and Undercover collaborate with Public Enemy for new rebellious collection

Some new jackets and hoodies are hitting the streets in the U.S. and Japan, and will certainly be worn worldwide, with the brand including Public Enemy, featuring the Fear of a Black Planet album cover.

Supreme, the designer for underground rebellious aesthetic in N.Y., was rumored to be teaming up with Hip Hop icon Public Enemy and is working in tandem with UNDERCOVER, (Jun Takahashi). The announcement came Sunday, March 11, via this short video of Public Enemy’s Chuck D, explaining the release of Fear of a Black Planet during the Reagan era.

The frontman for Public Enemy discussed their third studio album, circa 1990.

Chuck D stated about Fear of a Black Planet that is was, “laughing at the fallacy of race as an endorsed game so people can benefit at the expense of others based on their appearance and fear is not accepting the truth about it,” in response to the prior years of “R and B,” or, “Reagan and Bush,” familiarly painted by right-wing white America as, “a return to the good ole days.”

Supreme also just worked with Nike and the NBA for official merchandise, with J.R. Smith from the Cleveland Cavaliers showing it off, according to Complex.

The design of the jackets takes the album cover and seamlessly brands the jackets and hoodies, creating a cool style which is a symbol of the fight to be free and is definitely worth the wear.

The Supreme x UNDERCOVER Public Enemy cornucopia will be available online and in-store at Supreme’s NY, Brooklyn, Paris, London and LA locations tomorrow March 15. Japan get the goods March 17. A portion of the money made is to be donated to the ACLU, The American Civil Liberties Union, according to HighsNobiety.

To note this might be a huge controversial Supreme dish out this year and some fans have said, for example, on Reddit, white fans are afraid to buy the collab collection because it will seem like cultural appropriation, and therefore getting the awesome looking clothes for the wrong reason.

Brandon Dixon the creative project manager said, “A majority of the consumers who will be purchasing the collection will not even have been born the year the album was released, let alone truly understand the message that PE was trying to get across at the time in the ’90s. But- fast forward 25 years and their (PE’s) message remains very current and even more so colorless. Regardless of the color of the person who wears the line – as long as PE’s message is not lost in between the fabric of the garments of the people who wear it, there’s no issue with white people wearing them. Education is the key point in attempting to join something that is not fully intended for you,” according to HighsNobiety.

The collection is definitely sweet, making the comment today that was made yesterday, ironically in our current socio-political context. This collection is yet another laugh in the face of the good ole boys. Just make sure you are fighting the power when you wear one of these vintage jackets or hoodies.