‘The Emoji Movie’ takes gold for worst movie at the Razzies

The Emoji Movie? Surprised?

Seemingly everyone hated this year’s The Emoji Movie, the animated film by Sony, and rightly so. It was a cheap cash-out with an idea that Inside Out already did better. In a not too surprising result, the lazy concept of emoticons with emotions won big at the Razzies.

The Golden Raspberries awarded to Emoji Movie were for worst film of the year, worst director for Tony Leonidas, and worst screenplay.

The Razzies act as the parody alter-ego of the Oscars, which airs tonight. Instead of the fancy Academy Award, winners (or losers, rather) get a gold spray-painted trophy of a raspberry worth $4.97.

Among the dishonored include Tom Cruise for worst actor in The Mummy and Mel Gibson with worst supporting actor for his work in Daddy’s Home 2. Tyler Perry is also no stranger to the awards, and this year he was awarded worst actress for his part in BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween.

