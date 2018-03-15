The Fab Five of ‘Queer Eye’ may be Tom’s groomsmen!

Queer Eye’s Fab Five might be featured in Tom’s wedding!

At the very beginning of Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot, we met Tom, an older man trying to win over his ex-wife, Abby. By the end of the episode, Tom had a new attitude, wardrobe, and a new start with Abby!

Now, one year after “You Can’t Fix Ugly” was filmed, Tom has announced on Twitter that the couple is getting remarried!

It’s official, Abby and I are engaged. What a Netflix special the would be. If the Fab 5 planned and attended our wedding!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/4KV4u9Rji4 — Tom Jackson (@TomJack20176306) March 13, 2018

The excited groom went on to invite the Fab Five to participate in the wedding!

Everyone is welcome to come to our wedding 👰. I’m praying that the Fab 5 can find time in their busy schedule to come. I’d love ❤ for Bobby be best man, and the other 4 be my grooms men. Chandler will be my ring bearer. — Tom Jackson (@TomJack20176306) March 13, 2018

Any kind of wedding where the Fab Five is involved is sure to be fabulous. Also, wouldn’t a wedding-themed episode be an amazing way to kick off Queer Eye season two? Fingers crossed that the boys help make Tom and Abby’s special day even more special!

What do you think about a wedding-themed Queer Eye episode?