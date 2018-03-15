comments cash

The Fab Five of ‘Queer Eye’ may be Tom’s groomsmen!

Queer Eye’s Fab Five might be featured in Tom’s wedding!

At the very beginning of Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot, we met Tom, an older man trying to win over his ex-wife, Abby. By the end of the episode, Tom had a new attitude, wardrobe, and a new start with Abby!

Now, one year after “You Can’t Fix Ugly” was filmed, Tom has announced on Twitter that the couple is getting remarried!

The excited groom went on to invite the Fab Five to participate in the wedding!

Any kind of wedding where the Fab Five is involved is sure to be fabulous. Also, wouldn’t a wedding-themed episode be an amazing way to kick off Queer Eye season two? Fingers crossed that the boys help make Tom and Abby’s special day even more special!

What do you think about a wedding-themed Queer Eye episode?

Marina Hansen

Writing Intern

I listen to music, I write, and I don't do much else.