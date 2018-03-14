TV pilot ordered from ‘Ex Machina’ and ‘Annihilation’ director Alex Garland

FX has given the pilot order to Devs, a new drama from director Alex Garland, a green-light.

Garland is best known for his work on Ex Machina and, most recently, Annihilation. Garland is said to be writing and directing the pilot to Devs, with DNA TV and Scott Rudin Productions — two collaborators Garland has worked with in the past — set to executive produce.

“Devs as a captivating series from Alex Garland, building on his track record of groundbreaking work that challenges our notion of humanity amid the seemingly boundless promise of technology,” Eric Schrier, President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions said via Deadline. “We’re all the more thrilled that Alex will direct and executive produce with our partners at DNA TV and Scott Rudin Productions.”

Devs will follow a young computer engineer, Lily, who is investigating a secret development division of her employer, a tech company that’s based in San Francisco. This all, somehow, relates back to the disappearance of Lily’s boyfriend, as she seemingly thinks this division has something to do with it.

Garland originally signed a television production deal with FX Productions back in July.

Scott Rudin Productions is also responsible for a new comedy pilot called Compliance and the upcoming What We Do in the Shadows pilot from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, all under FX.

No word yet on a release date for Devs, but we’re pretty excited. Garland has proven he can do great work on the big screen, and there’s no reason to believe why that shouldn’t be able to translate into TV. Now we just have to wait to find out who the cast is going to be.

