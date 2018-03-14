Twitch Prime doubles down and gives out free games

Amazon Prime offers Twitch users free games
Twitch just boosted it’s premium service Twitch Prime by giving users a slew of games for free every month.
You will have to pay monthly for Amazon Prime (after 30 days free, it’s $12.99), but if you are a PC game junky this is the hookup. And whether re-released, indie, new, whatever the game, it’ll be worth the time and money.
Twitch, an Amazon subsidiary, just released “Free Games with Prime,” giving away a cadre of free games for those who have an Amazon Prime account.
The merger has already released free games through Twitch, for example, Devil May Cry HD for the PC. The new program although has boosted volume and overall quality of the games it gives.
Going on March 15 to March 31, Twitch Prime will serve these PC titles:
- Oxenfree
- Mr. Shifty
- Superhot
- Shadow Tactics
- Candlekeep: Tomb of Annihilation
The April lineup will consist of:
- Tales from the Borderlands
- Steamworld Dig 2
- Kingsway
- Tokyo 42
- Dubwars
Certainly, those who will use Twitch Prime will certainly be happy, according to Game Informer.
The indie game downloads will be every month, and announcements for May will probably be coming soon enough. Twitch was selling games in 2017, giving streamers some of the revenue. Now they are using the same games to give away free, for example, Superhot and Oxenfree.
The free games in the whole scheme of Twitch Prime fit in as a benefit. Those who use the Twitch’s premium version and an Amazon Prime subscription, get ad-free viewing over Twitch, a free channel subscription and free items for online games, to note Fortnite and Overwatch, and others. Since there is now a free game bundle that comes with the subscription of Twitch Prime, it has all major forms of mass media that a Prime subscription covers, according to Fast Company.
Twitch users who don’t have Twitch Prime, unfortunately, will miss out, so if you don’t want to pay for these games, this subscription is certainly appealing. Also, keep in mind this is new and, most likely, Twitch Prime will include more in the deal (if they’re just a little generous), in 2018 and beyond.
Do you have Twitch Prime? Have you seen the games they are offering for free? Tell us below!