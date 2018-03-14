Twitch Prime doubles down and gives out free games

Amazon Prime offers Twitch users free games

Twitch just boosted it’s premium service Twitch Prime by giving users a slew of games for free every month.

You will have to pay monthly for Amazon Prime (after 30 days free, it’s $12.99), but if you are a PC game junky this is the hookup. And whether re-released, indie, new, whatever the game, it’ll be worth the time and money.

Twitch, an Amazon subsidiary, just released “Free Games with Prime,” giving away a cadre of free games for those who have an Amazon Prime account.

The merger has already released free games through Twitch, for example, Devil May Cry HD for the PC. The new program although has boosted volume and overall quality of the games it gives.

Going on March 15 to March 31, Twitch Prime will serve these PC titles:

Oxenfree

Mr. Shifty

Superhot

Shadow Tactics

Candlekeep: Tomb of Annihilation

The April lineup will consist of:

Tales from the Borderlands

Steamworld Dig 2

Kingsway

Tokyo 42

Dubwars

Certainly, those who will use Twitch Prime will certainly be happy, according to Game Informer.

The indie game downloads will be every month, and announcements for May will probably be coming soon enough. Twitch was selling games in 2017, giving streamers some of the revenue. Now they are using the same games to give away free, for example, Superhot and Oxenfree.