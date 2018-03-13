WATCH: Mark Hamill gets emotional filming scenes with Yoda puppeteer Frank Oz

Mark Hamill is just as giddy as the rest of us when it comes to Star Wars.

Mark Hamill got emotional watching Frank Oz, the voice and puppeteer of Yoda, acting for the first time while on set for Star Wars: The Last Jedi in a Blu-ray special feature released on Twitter.

Rian Johnson brought back the puppet version of Yoda after the prequel trilogy featured a CGI-version of the Jedi master.

Mark Hamill getting emotional upon seeing yoda is precious pic.twitter.com/89vxVbn6v8 — Star Wars Legacy (@theswlegacy) March 12, 2018

In the video posted on Twitter, Hamill is moved to tears watching Oz work the puppet. “Oh my God, This is really getting to me,” said the 66-year old actor. Then, Frank Oz moved off the platform to embrace the emotional Hamill.

“I’m still upset he hasn’t aged a day.”

Oz and Hamill began working together on the franchise since 1980’s Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back.

Mark Hamill recently was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. George Lucas, Harrison Ford, and Billie Lourd were there to celebrate the actor’s achievement.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra Blu-ray HD on March 27, 2018.