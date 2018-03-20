11 women chefs you need to know about right now

This Women’s History Month, get to know the culinary points of view of these smoking female chefs

Women chefs have had an uphill battle. Until recently, most home cooks were typically female, but women who worked in a professional capacity have not gotten the same respect as their male counterparts.

Julia Child was a game changer and she often celebrated other female chefs. In fact, she even featured the first two women on this list in her show Cooking with Master Chefs in 1993.

In the past 20 years, the number of women who work as chefs has grown a bit, but the statistics still seem a bit off. According to Data USA, more than 79 percent of chefs and head cooks are male.

Only a handful of chefs in-general rise to levels of fame, but there are even fewer women in this realm. Some of the best chefs out there may still remain unknown to the masses, but they make their customers, students and lovers of good food happy with their important contributions to the world of food.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, and because we love celebrating all things related to great food, we have created a list of the top 11 women chefs that you have to try as soon as you can get to them (and afford to try their amazing culinary creations).

Click next to see the top 11 women chefs that you need know about right now.