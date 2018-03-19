Women’s History Month: 10 of Madonna’s most iconic moments

This Women’s History Month, we’re celebrating the Queen of Pop herself.

Madonna has been known for changing the game. Rising in the 1980s, Madonna has been challenging cultural norms for almost 40 years.

Through her music, she has pioneered into a new genre, explored political issues, and become a style icon.

She plays on controversy and reinvention, one of the things that makes her an icon in music.

As a part of Women’s History Month, we’re listing five of Madonna’s most game-changing, controversial and downright iconic moments.

