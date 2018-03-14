Zendaya launches new clothing collection with Boohoo

#ZendayaEditsBoohoo

Zendaya has announced a collaboration with the fashion site Boohoo called the Zendaya Edit and everything will be under $100.

Boohoo posted the announcement on their Instagram.

The caption reads, “Your closet called… it wants in. It also set the release date for March 21, 2018.

Zendaya sat down with WWD to discuss her new collection and its affordable prices.

“I know my fans, and I know what’s important to them. They are chic, fashion-forward and love clothes, but like most people wanna be able to ball on a budget. So I felt this was a perfect fit, to help them choose some easy pieces that aren’t just ‘trendy’ but also attainable.”

Boohoo.com currently has a countdown to the release. According to the site, they are “throwing it back with the 90s inspired collection hand-picked and curated by Zendaya herself.”

According to Katie Curran, the senior communications Manager for Boohoo, “Zendaya is everything the Boohoo girl is, and we can’t wait to have her on board with us for spring. Zendaya is an amazing role model for our customers and her successful career and her impeccable style are just two of the reasons why this is the perfect partnership for Boohoo. Zendaya was a pleasure to work with. We are sad to see the process draw to a close, but we can’t wait to release the collection on site now and celebrate the launch.”

Zendaya recently appeared in Spiderman: Homecoming and The Greatest Showman this past year. She has made her way up to the A-list of actors thanks to the blockbusters and has a huge online following. Her Instagram has over 49 million followers, where she posts her unique styles and unique sense of humor.

Currently, she is lending her voice to the film Smallfoot, where she plays a Yeti who believes that humans are real.

Are you excited for the Zendaya Edit by Boohoo?