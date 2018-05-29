Ariana Grande comments on Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Sartorius kiss

Ariana Grande has taken to public joking/ shaming to bring up a valid point about young teen love!

Millie Bobby Brown, 14 and starlet from Stranger Things, posted a pic of her kissing boyfriend, Jacob Sartorius, 15, while at the beach. Ariana Grande, a huge friend of Brown's, meanwhile stated a joke about how life was when she was 14. Certainly, she wouldn't have posted pictures of herself kissing her boyfriend.

Although within the last few days the kissing photo was replaced by the young couple having fun on the beach above, with both parties deleting the original photo, according to People.

Brown captioned the deleted kissing photo with, “Moonlight with him."

Grande with humor said on that post, “I was even allowed to leave my house til i was 20.”

Sartorius, 15, had also shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, “Moonlight with her."

Of course, while Brown and Sartorius's reaction was to delete the kissing post, Brown and Grande obviously are friendly and give each other advice and wisecracks friendly feedback.

As evinced by the text conversation below, which happened before the Golden Globes this year. Brown and Grande discussed the dress Brown was planning to wear.

Brown shared the photo on Twitter writing, “love her so much.”

ARIANA AND MILLIE TALKING

ARIANA AND MILLIE TALKING

OKAY IM FINALLY DEAD @milliebbrown @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/mXxdjY8q8N — dangerous susi 🏹👼🏼☁ (@agrandesgold) January 7, 2018

Grande's romantic life has also been blooming with Pete Davidson from Saturday Night Live.

People got multiple sources to confirm that Ariana Grande and Davidson, who was with her backstage at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20, Sunday that the relationship was real, and still, “very casual.”

As for Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius, dating rumors first circulated in October of 2017, posting an Instagram story of the pair. Finally, after public flirting via social media took place, Brown put up a pic of herself and a giant teddy bear writing, “Thanks for the bear” in January. Sartorius wrote back “Of course.”

Thanks for the bear ❤️ A post shared by MBB (@milliebobbybrown) on Jan 12, 2018 at 5:25pm PST

Also during Valentine’s Day, the pair exchanged flirtation on Twitter.

The next week, Jacob wished Millie Bobby Brown a happy birthday and opened up his love for her to the world, according to People.

It is cute to see young love like Brown's and Sartorious's, and with hope, Ariana Grande can give her some pointers to clear away any obstacles the two younglings might have. But what is also true is not many people, even today, can get away with such a public declaration of love when they are 14 or 15. Most of the time most teens cannot "leave the house," with their crushes.