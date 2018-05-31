Ariana Grande opens up in emotional interview

After the devastating Manchester bombing, Ariana Grande has avoided interviews until now.

In a conversation with The FADER, Ariana Grande graces the Summer Music Issue and gets emotional just thinking about Manchester.

"I guess I thought with time, and therapy, and writing, and pouring my heart out, and talking to my friends and family that it would be easier to talk about," she tells The FADER. "But it's still so hard to find the words."

Even a year later, the 24-year-old singer can't speak about that night too much.

The interview details how her team came together after Manchester and how they created One Love Manchester in a matter of days. The benefit concert raised over $23 million for the victims and their families.

"The fact that all of those people were able to turn something that represented the most heinous of humanity into something beautiful and unifying and loving is just wild," says Grande.

Ariana spoke about her music as well. Her next album Sweetener will have a tracklist of 15 songs featuring "No Tears Left To Cry" and her upcoming single "The Light Is Coming."

Sweetener is due out this summer.