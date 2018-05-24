comments cash

Celine Dion performed "Ashes" from 'Deadpool 2' soundtrack

Artist Celine Dion performed the Deadpool 2 track "Ashes" for the first time live May 22 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This event was a return to form for Dion, since she was forced to cancel shows in March and April due to ear surgery recovery, according to Daily Mail.

The 50-year-old singer has a current residency in Las Vegas, but also plans to begin a summer tour, heading to Japan, Australia and the Philippines, among other places.

Deadpool 2, released May 18, broke the record for the most money made by an R-rated film on the first day it was released, taking the spot previously held by 2017's It, according to Express.

The Deadpool 2 soundtrack was also released May 2018, along with the movie.

