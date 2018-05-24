Celine Dion performed "Ashes" from 'Deadpool 2' soundtrack

Artist Celine Dion performed the Deadpool 2 track "Ashes" for the first time live May 22 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Céline performed 'Ashes', from the @deadpoolmovie, live for the first time last night on her return on stage at @ColosseumatCP! // Céline chantait pour la première fois en live la chanson "Ashes" du film #Deadpool2 hier soir lors de son retour sur scène à Las Vegas. - Team Céline pic.twitter.com/SGGwYqD0WB — Celine Dion (@celinedion) May 23, 2018

This event was a return to form for Dion, since she was forced to cancel shows in March and April due to ear surgery recovery, according to Daily Mail.

The 50-year-old singer has a current residency in Las Vegas, but also plans to begin a summer tour, heading to Japan, Australia and the Philippines, among other places.

Deadpool 2, released May 18, broke the record for the most money made by an R-rated film on the first day it was released, taking the spot previously held by 2017's It, according to Express.

The Deadpool 2 soundtrack was also released May 2018, along with the movie.