Damon Lindelof's 'Watchmen' pilot announces cast

Just give Doctor Manhattan some pants this time and I'll watch it.

HBO’s upcoming Watchmen series, which is being helmed by Damon Lindelof, has landed a large number of cast members who are now set to appear in the pilot.

According to Variety, Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Adelaide Clemens and Andrew Howard will all be appearing in Watchmen. King is set to play the lead role.

In the graphic novel written by Alan Moore (which is so, so good), that lead role would presumably be Laurie Juspeczyk — aka Silk Spectre II.

However, that hasn’t been confirmed at this time, as Lindelof has told fans that the show will be very different from the graphic novel.

“Some of the characters will be unknown,” he said via Variety. “New faces. New masks to cover them. We also intend to revisit the past century of Costumed Adventuring through a surprising yet familiar set of eyes…and it is here we will be taking our greatest risks.”

Calling it right now, that pair of eyes is going to be through the Comedian — the most unlikable yet most interesting character in Watchmen lore. Seeing history through his eyes would definitely be off-putting, but Lindelof is the kind of guy who could pull it off.

After all, Damon Lindelof is the one who made The Leftovers for HBO (a show that I consider to be one of the best television series of all time), which ended it’s run last summer.

King appeared during the second season of The Leftovers, playing the character of Erika Murphy (John’s wife, or the Garvey’s next-door neighbor). She was also in Shameless, Enemy of the State and The Big Bang Theory.

The rest of the cast is all exciting too. Of course, it’ll be more exciting when we hear who they’re playing and, more specifically, which one of them will be taking on Dr. Manhattan, but this show is sounding better and better by the second.

Watchmen was previously adapted into a feature film by Zack Snyder in 2009, which was met with mixed results.

What do you think of this casting news? Does it make you more excited for the show? Who do you want to see play Dr. Manhattan? Let us know in the comments below!