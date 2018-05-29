Danny Boyle and Daniel Craig reunite for newest James Bond movie

Danny Boyle, director of Slumdog Millionaire (for which he won an Oscar) will be directing Daniel Craig in the newest James Bond movie to be unleashed Oct. 25, 2019.

Craig affirmed in August 2017 he would be in a fifth Bond movie, the prior four being Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

Boyle will also work with again with the writer of Trainspotting, John Hodge, responsible for the new Bond's original screenplay. Danny Boyle also directed that movie, which starred Ewan McGregor.

Production will begin on Dec. 3, 2018, at the Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdoms.

Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, who say Boyle is "exceptionally talented," are "delighted" he is working with EON Productions.

Chair of Universal Donna Langley stated, "the unparalleled combination of Danny's innovative filmmaking and Daniel's embodiment of 007."

Universal will be distributing the movie internationally.

Meanwhile, Kevin Ulrich, chair of MGM's board said, "We couldn't be more thrilled than to bring the next 007 adventure to the big screen, uniting the incomparable Daniel Craig with the extraordinary vision of Danny Boyle."

Ulrich also mentioned MGM has not distributed a Bond film since 16 years ago with Die Another Day. The will be distributing the newest addition to the saga of the notorious English spy in the US on November 8, 2019.

We’ve been expecting you… #Bond25, Daniel Craig’s 5th outing as 007, will be directed by Academy Award-winning Danny Boyle from an original screenplay by John Hodge. Production is set to begin on 3 Dec 2018. MGM will partner with Universal Pictures to release the film worldwide pic.twitter.com/h8fVhyYhyY — James Bond (@007) May 25, 2018

Danny Boyle is currently involved with the project All You Need is Love, which encapsulates the music of The Beatles, scripted by Richard Curtis, according to the BBC.

Danny Boyle and Daniel Craig previously collaborated to make was a short film for the 2012 London Olympics, in which Craig, as Bond, escorts the Queen of England to the event!

If you have seen any of the recent Bond movies certainly it will be a show stopper, especially with the electric Skyfall and Spectre. The next question audiences surely have, not just Bond fans, want to know who the next Bond Villian is.

What do you think about the Danny Boyle as a James Bond director?

