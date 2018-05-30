Dr. Jessica Shepherd takes on the embarrassing subject of bladder leaks and how Poise can help

Light bladder leaks affect 72 percent of women

Dr. Jessica Shepherd is taking on a subject that affects a huge number of people, women more frequently, that makes people uncomfortable to talk about: light bladder leaks or LBL as they are often called.

Research has shown that a staggering 72 percent of women have experienced an embarrassing leak moment when laughing, sneezing or coughing.

Poise commissioned a new study on 1000 women over 40 and it found that one in three of them make lifestyle concessions to avoid having an embarrassing accident in public like not going to the gym, and specifically participating in yoga, Zumba or spin classes.

Something interesting to know is that the consumption of plenty of fluids does NOT cause these LBL. So be sure to keep on hydrating.

This common problem gets more likely to occur with age, but there are other factors that contribute to it and it should be a subject that you should address with your doctor if it troubles you.

However, Poise has a line of products that can help keep the shame and embarrassment at bay. These range from microliners and liners for light leaks to pads and inserts like Impressa can be used to help if the problem is a bit bigger. Poise offers free samples and coupons for people who want to try them.

Dr. Jessica Shepard, OBGYN and Women's Health Expert spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com about light bladder leakage, what causes it, how it is treated, which questions you should ask your doctor, how Poise can help and more,

See this informative interview here:

Dr. Jessica Shepherd can be found here and learn more about Poise products here.