'Dragon Ball Fighter Z' reveals Vegito Blue as next DLC

Dragon Ball Fighter Z is a fighting game that brings fans’ favorite warriors face-to-face with the Dragon Ball universe's most dangerous foes.

A new battle of gods is about to begin in #DragonBallFighterZ…Here come SSGSS Vegito and a sneak peek of the dramatic scene with Fused Zamasu! Both Fused Zamasu and SSGSS Vegito will be available on 31st May as stand-alone or in the FighterZ Pass! pic.twitter.com/u1wzzr582W — Bandai Namco UK (@BandaiNamcoUK) May 21, 2018

And on Monday, Bandai Namco officially announced that Dragon Ball Fighter Z will be bringing the vaunted Vegito Blue and Fused Zamasu as a pair of downloadable characters on May 31.

Come and get your whoopin', Fused Zamasu pic.twitter.com/AzOvkbYstS — Arby's (@Arbys) May 21, 2018

The first time these two collided in battle occurred during the “Future Trunks Saga” in Episode 66 of Dragon Ball Super, following Goku and Vegeta’s failed attempts to defeat Fused Zamasu in their Super Saiyan Blue forms.

Did you think we were done? Here are more screenshots featuring Vegito, coming soon to #DRAGONBALLFighterZ! Get ready to join the fight, order your copy today! //t.co/qBSpAYSwyJ pic.twitter.com/WoCPfyWSfR — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) May 21, 2018

That failure led to the creation of a climatic potara earings fusion, thus reintroducing Vegito to the Dragon Ball universe and the debut of Vegito’s new Super Saiyan Blue form, which ushered in a colossal battle with the demi-god Fused Zamasu.

Now gamers can recreate that famed battle between Vegito Blue and Fused Zamasu in an intense close hand-to-hand combat with the fate of the universe on the line.

Are you excited to play as Vegito Blue and Fused Zamasu in the new DLC for Dragon Ball Fighter Z? Comment below.