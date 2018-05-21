comments cash

'Dragon Ball Fighter Z' reveals Vegito Blue as next DLC

Dragon Ball Fighter Z is a fighting game that brings fans’ favorite warriors face-to-face with the Dragon Ball universe's most dangerous foes.

And on Monday, Bandai Namco officially announced that Dragon Ball Fighter Z will be bringing the vaunted Vegito Blue and Fused Zamasu as a pair of downloadable characters on May 31.

The first time these two collided in battle occurred during the “Future Trunks Saga” in Episode 66 of Dragon Ball Super, following Goku and Vegeta’s failed attempts to defeat Fused Zamasu in their Super Saiyan Blue forms.

That failure led to the creation of a climatic potara earings fusion, thus reintroducing Vegito to the Dragon Ball universe and the debut of Vegito’s new Super Saiyan Blue form, which ushered in a colossal battle with the demi-god Fused Zamasu.

Now gamers can recreate that famed battle between Vegito Blue and Fused Zamasu in an intense close hand-to-hand combat with the fate of the universe on the line.

Are you excited to play as Vegito Blue and Fused Zamasu in the new DLC for Dragon Ball Fighter Z? Comment below.

