Dragon Ball Heroes, anime, details,released

Dragon Ball Heroes has been one of Dragon Ball’s central Japanese trading card games since 2010, encompassing all themes from the anime.

This Aint From The New Anime BUUUUUT DAMN Dragon Ball Heroes Is Gonna Be LIT ASF!!!! Hopefully They Localize The Card Game Finally!!! pic.twitter.com/NtuOqtQuwQ — Fornever (@ForneverWorld) May 17, 2018

But now Dragon Ball Heroes will be getting an anime adapted after the trading card game, merging the themes of the “Universal Survival Arc" with DBH’s “Prison Planet Arc" which is where everything is set to take place.

This is officially a PR Animation which is a one-time project to promote video games and other merchandise.

The new anime isn’t canon, meaning this isn’t a continuation of original Dragon Ball content; however, there will be plenty of plot and character battles that Dragon Ball fans can get excited for, including the return of Super Saiyan 4 Goku.

Best thing about Dragon Ball Heroes anime is that we're going to see Super Saiyan 4 again!! pic.twitter.com/V7LdS4DOxl — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ🐝 (@KenXyro) May 17, 2018

We will get to that.

The plot of this anime will begin with Trunks arriving from the future again to train with Goku and Vegeta, but Trunks abruptly disappears. Then a mysterious man appears named “Fu” and tells them that Trunks is stuck in “Prison Planet” that no one has heard of.

But in order to escape, they must gather the Dragon Balls and fight in transcendent battles like Super Saiyan Blue Goku versus Super Saiyan 4 Goku?!

The melt downs that kids are going to have when this happens in Dragon Ball Heroes. Those "GT aint canon/is bad" kids are going to cry about it for days. pic.twitter.com/maMAarCxbh — Tyzano (Red Eyes Black Dragon Energy) (@Tyzano) May 17, 2018

In the original “Prison Planet Saga” Goku, Vegeta, Fu and a devastatingly powerful evil Saiyan, strapped in a straitjacket, compete for the Dragon Balls with “Prison Planet” being their stage.

The new Super Dragon Ball Heroes Universe Mission 2 trailer also shows off the mysterious Saiyan known currently as the Evil Saiyan! He attacks with disjointed hands, but it seems like he arms are confined inside of his outfit. He's also under control of the Time Breakers! pic.twitter.com/g2lOBvlTgo — Ndukauba #RoadTo100k (@NdukaubaYT) May 2, 2018

The anime is set to be screened on July 1, 2018 in Aeon Lake Town, Japan so fans have something to watch after the reprieve of Dragon Ball Super, at least, until after the Dragon Ball Super movie Dec.14.

Are you excited about the Dragon Ball Heroes PR anime? Comment below.