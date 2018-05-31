Drake and Pusha T's rap beef escalates

Drake and Pusha T have been entrenched in a lyrical boxing match for the past week, beginning with King Push’s third studio album Daytona which featured a track called "Infrared", coming straight for the “Nice For What” rapper.

drake really started this freestyle with a sigh like a fed up math teacher at a parent teacher conference. wild. — Desus Nice (@desusnice) May 26, 2018

drake is good at this because drake understands the internet https://t.co/lsyGvHyHQb — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 26, 2018

Send the invoice for the extra 20... https://t.co/41rd4OJeMF — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 25, 2018

Following a quick-same-day deliver response from Drake with the “Duppy Freestyle,” Pusha T returned the favor a few days later with “The Story of Adidon” diss that currently has Drizzy down for the count—at least, at the moment.

PUSHA’S REPLY TO DRAKE DROPPED BY FUNK FLEX. YOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/7bP8nBgySr — Chills (@AlvinChills_) May 30, 2018

DRAKE: you're an approachable dude PUSHA: you have a child that you're hiding and ignoring pusha skipped past so many levels and went straight to max volume deadliness — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 30, 2018

This freestyle from Pusha T went at Drake’s father leaving him at 5-years-old.

Then he went after producer OVO 40 being too sick with not much time left.

OVO 40, hunched over like he 80, tick tick tick/ How much time he got? That man is sick sick/ sick

And topped off with an adult film actress Drake knocked up named Sophie Brussaux, producing a son with which he allegedly has an upcoming Adidas advertisement campaign centered around.

Adonis is your son/ And he deserves more than an Adidas press run/ that’s real

if elon musk still thinks investigative journalism is dead he hasn't heard the new pusha t — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 30, 2018

dog, pusha just explained “the story of adidon” on the breakfast club. adidon is drake’s adidas line (named after the kid) and his son will allegedly be featured in the photos. “adonis is your son and he deserves more than an adidas press run” damn it. — JAY ADAMS (@jayadams) May 30, 2018

“Allegedly, his new line on Adidas is called Adidon which is named after Adonis, his son," Pusha T Said in an interview with The Breakfast Club.

Love that baby, respect that girl/ forget she’s a pornstar, let her be your world

Pusha’s ferocious lyrical barrage came in the wake of Drake’s “Duppy” diss name-dropping his fiancée Virginia Williams, slurring Pusha’s reputation as the drug rapper and finishing with the line stating that GOOD music should be paying him.

Tell ‘Ye, “We got a invoice comin’ to you”/Considerin’ that we just sold another 20 for you

Pusha stated on The Breakfast Club that he's not going to, "bully the situation," but he feels like "it’s bigger questions, now.” So it looks like he has more bullets in the chamber when it comes to this battle.

Have it on an incredibly good source that Drake is about to "Deal With The Situation." — VanLathan (@VanLathan) May 30, 2018

And according to Van Lathan of TMZ, Drake is prepared to “Deal with the situation.”

Are you looking forward to the next series of bars in this rap battle between Pusha T and Drake? Comment below.