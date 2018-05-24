Drools of the Trade set out to prove that Dads can have all the fun and create a male-positive environment for Dad Training!
In Florida, a rather unique (and cool) product held a Kickstarter launch event at the HQ of OneThing Strategic Marketing.
Styled a 'Daddy Training Tools' by Drools of the Trade, in attendance were Kathryn McAvoy President and CEO of TOT and Bryce President of Forge Manufacturing, multiple new dads and members of the local press and officials.
They were all gathered to hear about the release of Drools of the Trade’s Daddy Training Tools--a direct outcome of their singular recognition from PayPal.
Drools of the Trade recently won the PayPal Business Makeover Contest and is using the award money along with the funds of a Kickstarter campaign to ramp up production of the first batch of Daddy Training Tools. These FDA approved silicone teething tools make it easy for dads to bond with their babies. Drools has tools the dad can relate to and babies can’t keep out of their mouths!
The concept of Drools of the Trade was born along with Bryce’s 1st child a couple of years ago.
He was feeling very alone as a new dad. “Everyone was oooing and ahhing over the baby and Mom, and ignoring me. I felt very left out! I had trouble relating to the baby and finding areas of common interests. So instead of whining about it, (there was plenty of that already going on in the house) I decided to do something about it!”
Bryce and his partner, Adam Dukes, own Forge, a successful 3D Manufacturing business so they began printing teethers in shapes that were meaningful to men. As Bryce’s children were chewing on them, other Dads asked where he bought them. And the rest...as they say...is history!
This is just the first Daddy Training Tool planned for Drools of the Trade. Help launch more by visiting their Kickstarter site.