Drools of the Trade set out to prove that Dads can have all the fun and create a male-positive environment for Dad Training!

In Florida, a rather unique (and cool) product held a Kickstarter launch event at the HQ of OneThing Strategic Marketing.

Styled a 'Daddy Training Tools' by Drools of the Trade, in attendance were Kathryn McAvoy President and CEO of TOT and Bryce President of Forge Manufacturing, multiple new dads and members of the local press and officials.

They were all gathered to hear about the release of Drools of the Trade’s Daddy Training Tools--a direct outcome of their singular recognition from PayPal.