Earth, Wind, & Fire's "September" co-writer Allee Willis lambastes Taylor Swift's cover

Songwriter Allee Willis criticized Taylor Swift's recent cover of Earth, Wind, & Fire's "September" at a May 18 performance at the City Theatre in Detroit, Michigan.

According to AceShowBiz, the 70-year-old co-writer of the song said it was, "as lethargic as a drunk turtle dozing under a sunflower after ingesting a bottle of Valium, and I thought it had all the build of a one-story motel, but, I mean, the girl didn't kill anybody."

Willis later said, "She didn't run over your foot. She just cut a very calm and somewhat boring take of one of the peppiest, happiest, most popular songs in history."

Contrasting Willis, Earth, Wind, & Fire lead singer Philip Bailey praised it, according to TMZ, saying he liked her take on the 1978 song.

Swift released her cover April 12 on Spotify.

We weren't thrilled about Taylor Swift's Earth, Wind and Fire cover here, what did you think? Is "as lethargic as a drunk turtle" a bit harsh?

//thecelebritycafe.com/2018/04/love-it-or-hate-it-taylor-swifts-cover-of-earth-wind-fires-september/