Epic Games to create 'Fortnite' Prize Pools

Epic Games has watched Fortnite become one of the most eye-popping and popular games on the market.

And now Epic Games is about to drop a $100,000,000 prize pool in support of competitive Fortnite tournaments.

Grab your gear, drop in and start training. Epic Games will provide $100,000,000 to fund prize pools for Fortnite competitions.//t.co/ZcBe9fZD0S — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 21, 2018

So yes, getting that final no-scope kill for the Victory Royale can now make you a millionaire.

Epic Games just announced they will support competitive Fortnite with $100,000,000 in prize money... For the first year alone. I’m throwing on my John Wick skin and dropping right into Tilted Towers for the next 6 months. I’ll see you guys on the other side. — OpTic CouRage (@CouRageJD) May 21, 2018

As many saw with gamers like Ninja, competing with other gamers at the ES Sports Las Vegas event for a $50,000 bounty, the game's combat-style make it an ideal setup for ES Sports and Epic to establish Fortnite as an elite space for competitive gameplay with big money at stake.

There's an expectation that more information about the prize pools will be released as the expectation is that this will take place during the 2018-19 ES Sports season.

