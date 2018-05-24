'Fortnite' reveals Pro-Am celebrity charity tournament

Fortnite has some of the largest networks of celebrity and pro-Battle Royale players in online gaming.

And the Fortnite team has announced that 50 pros and 50 celebrities will pair up in a Pro-Am duo battle for the Victory Royale.

And the prize for winning is a cool $3,000,000 to a charity of their choosing.

The showcase will take place during E3 2018 on June 12 at 3:30 p.m. PST and will be held in downtown Los Angeles in the South Hall of the LA Convention Center at their booth--number 2723.

The winning duo will split $1,000,000 and it will go to charity. This tournament and prize money is not a part of the $100,000,000 discussed in the games' ES Sports prize pool that is forthcoming.

So far, only five pro-player-celebrity duo teams have been announced and they go as follows:

Ninja and Marshmello, Myth and NBA star Paul George, Pokimane and rapper Desiigner, Markiplier and comedian John Mchale and Gotga and Demetrious Johnson.

There will be more announcements on the other duo pairs in the coming weeks leading to E3.

