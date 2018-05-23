Hugh Grant to marry longtime girlfriend Anna Eberstein

Hugh Grant, 57, is engaged to his girlfriend Anna Eberstein, 39. The Swedish television producer gave birth to their first child, a son named John Mungo, in 2012.

The Sun, as well as other British newspapers, published photos of the wedding banns posted at register offices in Chelsea and Kensington, near the couple's West London home.

Grant and Eberstein have been together for six years and have three children together, a 5-year-old son, 2-year-old daughter, and a child born this spring whose name hasn't been revealed. Overall, Grant has five children, all of them under the age of seven, though another daughter and son are with his former partner Tinglan Hong.

Grant had a cynical view on marriage back in 2015, according to the DailyMail, noting that he had seen few good marriages.

Evidently, his views have changed.

Fans are seemingly as confused as everyone else by the announcement

