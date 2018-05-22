comments cash

Internet sensation Liza Koshy to host Nickelodeon's 'Double Dare' reboot

Liza Koshy

Nickelodeon is rebooting Double Dare and they have finally announced their new host!

With the Double Dare revamp in the works the question remained, who would host the classic game show?

Liza Koshy, internet sensation, is taking the lead and is certainly a great pick for the game show with her enthusiastic charisma and quirky humor! She will appear with the revitalization of the super messy game on Nickelodeon Monday, June 25 at 8 p.m.

Koshy responded by saying, "This is a dream that I have been dreaming to live! From watching Double Dare to hosting it!?  I am ready for a summer of slime and nose picking!"

Liza Koshy since her explosion in notoriety with both of her Youtube channels Liza Koshy and Liza Koshy Too, has a blooming TV career, with other shows such as Liza On Demand and Freakish. With the addition of becoming the host of the Double Dare reboot, she certainly will become a staple of the Nickelodeon audience.

The original Double Dare was hosted by Marc Summers who will still be involved with the game show, commenting on the various challenges thrown at the youthful participants. He knows the ins and outs of the game and will be giving insight every episode.

Summers commented on the generational connection the Double Dare reboot will bring, "I can't think of many shows like Double Dare that have the ability to bond people together--those who grew up watching the original series can now pass along their love for this game show to today's kids. It's an honor to be a part of this reboot."The original (and reboot) Double Dare features two teams squaring off by answering trivia and by tackling physical challenges as they compete for prizes, and for certain there will be slime!

The team that wins the game then has to go to the final segment which is the legendary obstacle course. This course includes the human hamster wheel, the giant mouth and picking the Double Dare nose!

The original Double Dare first aired over 30 years ago on Oct. 6, 1986, and continued till  1993 and also ran the spin-offs Family Double Dare and Double Dare 2000.

The Double Dare reboot is not the only one in the works from Nickelodeon. Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie has already been released on Nick, and the network is also re-releasing Rocko's Modern Life and Invader Zim. To boot Legends of the Hidden Temple, (A great 1990s Nickelodeon game show), was revived as a scripted TV movie, according to E News.Well, get ready for the summer to sit down and cheer on your favorite team on Double Dare which will certainly have the same if not more slime to keep you excited and to boot fans of Liza Koshy will be entertained!

Indie Video Games: Celebrity Cafe Episode One! [VIDEO REPORT]

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply