Internet sensation Liza Koshy to host Nickelodeon's 'Double Dare' reboot

Nickelodeon is rebooting Double Dare and they have finally announced their new host!

With the Double Dare revamp in the works the question remained, who would host the classic game show?

Liza Koshy, internet sensation, is taking the lead and is certainly a great pick for the game show with her enthusiastic charisma and quirky humor! She will appear with the revitalization of the super messy game on Nickelodeon Monday, June 25 at 8 p.m.

Koshy responded by saying, "This is a dream that I have been dreaming to live! From watching Double Dare to hosting it!? I am ready for a summer of slime and nose picking!"

Liza Koshy since her explosion in notoriety with both of her Youtube channels Liza Koshy and Liza Koshy Too, has a blooming TV career, with other shows such as Liza On Demand and Freakish. With the addition of becoming the host of the Double Dare reboot, she certainly will become a staple of the Nickelodeon audience.

The original Double Dare was hosted by Marc Summers who will still be involved with the game show, commenting on the various challenges thrown at the youthful participants. He knows the ins and outs of the game and will be giving insight every episode.

Summers commented on the generational connection the Double Dare reboot will bring, "I can't think of many shows like Double Dare that have the ability to bond people together--those who grew up watching the original series can now pass along their love for this game show to today's kids. It's an honor to be a part of this reboot."The original (and reboot) Double Dare features two teams squaring off by answering trivia and by tackling physical challenges as they compete for prizes, and for certain there will be slime! The team that wins the game then has to go to the final segment which is the legendary obstacle course. This course includes the human hamster wheel, the giant mouth and picking the Double Dare nose! The original Double Dare first aired over 30 years ago on Oct. 6, 1986, and continued till 1993 and also ran the spin-offs Family Double Dare and Double Dare 2000.