Is Diane Kruger set to welcome her first child with Norman Reedus?

Baby Rumors!

Diane Kruger is rumored to be pregnant with her first baby with The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus.

The speculation came shortly after the 41-year-old actress came dressed in oversized gowns, hiding her baby bump at the Cannes Film Festival.

However, neither Kruger or Reidus has officially announced they are expecting. US Weekly claims sources around the couple have confirmed the news.

This would be Norman’s second child, after his 18-year-old son Mingus Lucien Reedus with ex-partner Helena Christensen.

According to Page Six, the German actress has been seen keeping away from alcohol at events earlier this month.

Kruger and Reedus made their debut at the red carpet in January 2018 at the Golden Globes. After which a few days later they were seen locking lips while walking the carpet of the Critic’s Choice Awards. There were rumors of their romance since March 2017 when they were spotted kissing in New York City.

They first met each other during the filming of Sky in 2015.

Before Reedus, Kruger dated Joshua Jackson for 10 years; they broke up in July 2016. Before this, Kruger was married to Guillaume Canet from 2001 to 2006. In 2011, Diane had revealed that she was “over marriage” and was keen on becoming a mother.

She told InStyle back in 2011, “No marriage for me. But I definitely want to have kids." She added: "I have three goddaughters - I'm not sure why they trust me, because I have no experience with children - but I try."

Maybe this post on Instagram is actually the answer to the question, maybe it's not.