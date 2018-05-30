It's official: Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin aren’t dating

(Finally) Confirmed: Shawn and Hailey are NOT dating

After much speculation, Hailey Baldwin confirmed she isn’t dating Shawn Mendes.

Baldwin spoke to The Times of London last Sunday to clear the air about her rumored relationship with Shawn Mendes.

We previously joined in on the speculations that began back in October 2017 after Hailey and Shawn were seen holding hands. Like their fans, we just wanted to know what was happening between them!

"We hang out and he's super lovely and a very, very nice young gentleman," Baldwin revealed. "But I am single."

Then she explained that it's difficult to find the right person and she's not seeking a relationship right now.

"The dating pool is small," she continued. "It's rare to find somebody that has the same ideas and morals as me."

And just like that, their rumored relationship is over. Fans can breathe a sigh of relief!

Hailey Baldwin confirmed her and Shawn Mendes aren’t dating. I can rest easily again — Melissa (@melissabellew_) May 28, 2018

