Jake Gyllenhaal in talks to play Mysterio in 'Spiderman: Homecoming' sequel

It’s crazy to think that an actor as talented as Jake Gyllenhaal hasn’t been cast in a comic-book movie yet. However, that might finally be about to change, as Gyllenhaal is in talks to appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel.

Gyllenhaal would play Mysterio — a classic Marvel villain who was introduced in the comics back in 1964.

Mysterio, or Quentin Beck, was a stunt-man and special effects coordinator in Hollywood who never could break into the world of acting. After being rejected time and again, he decides to use his illusions to become a supervillain instead.

Eventually, he dawns a green rubber suit, a red cape and a giant fish-tank looking helmet for his costume.

Michael Keaton, who played the Vulture in the first Spider-Man: Homecoming, is also said to be returning in some capacity.

The only other things we know about the film is that Tom Holland, Zendaya and Marisa Tomei will all be returning. Jon Watts is also coming back as director, with Jonathan Goldstein and Jon Francis.

There are no plot details because there’s still a lot left up in the air after the events of Avengers: Infinity War. With that in mind, it’ll be interesting to see how Marvel/Sony chooses to proceed with the marketing campaign for the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel.

Still, it’s about time that Mysterio is brought to the big screen — given that we’ve had six stand-alone Spider-Man movies and two team-up events that he’s appeared in.

Jake Gyllenhaal seems like the perfect person to play him. Mysterio is a bit of an odd character, and we know that Gyllenhaal has no problem committing to being weird after seeing him in something like Nightcrawler.

The still-untitled Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel will be released on July 5, 2019.