Jeff Goldblum signs record deal with Decca Records

The legendary actor Jeff Goldblum will soon be releasing his own music!

65-year-old Jeff Goldblum has been acting for the past 44 years but now he has something else to add to his professional resume.

Universal's classical label Decca Records offered Goldblum a record deal after watching him perform with songwriter Gregory Porter on The Graham Norton Show. His performance left them in awe that they just had to sign him to their label.

“We are delighted to welcome him to Decca,” Decca director of A&R Tom Lewis said in a statement. "His love of jazz is infectious and whenever he plays he makes you feel very happy.”

Watch for yourself:

According to Billboard, Goldblum is set to release his debut album by the end of the year.

“I’m so happy to be in cahoots with the wonderful people at Decca, one of the coolest and most prestigious labels of all time,” Goldblum said.

The movie star has experience playing jazz-piano with his jazz band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, who have been performing together since the 1990s.

We can't wait to see what Jeff Goldblum has in store for us!