comments cash

Kendrick Lamar invites fans to perform 'M.A.A.D. City' until one repeatedly says the N-word

Kendrick Lamar, Youtube, screenshot, BET Awards

White fan repeatedly sings the N-word after Kendrick Lamar advised her to avoid the word.

Kendrick Lamar brought up a couple of fans to perform with him at Hangout Festival, where he was the headliner for the final night. He laid out the rules before performing, with a reminder that the N-word was off-limits.

“You got to bleep one single word though,” Lamar said.

One fan named Delaney was given a chance on stage after two others had their shot. She dodged the first N-word but slipped the second time and continued to sing it two more times.

She realized a little too late after the crowd cringed and booed in response. A water bottle appeared to have been flung across the crowd after Lamar stopped her.

You can watch the performance below:

In the end, Lamar, who appeared to be laughing, thanked Delaney for joining him on stage and asked her to leave.

Here are some reactions on Twitter:

We'd like to know, what was your reaction?

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply