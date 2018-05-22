Kendrick Lamar invites fans to perform 'M.A.A.D. City' until one repeatedly says the N-word

White fan repeatedly sings the N-word after Kendrick Lamar advised her to avoid the word.

Kendrick Lamar brought up a couple of fans to perform with him at Hangout Festival, where he was the headliner for the final night. He laid out the rules before performing, with a reminder that the N-word was off-limits.

“You got to bleep one single word though,” Lamar said.

One fan named Delaney was given a chance on stage after two others had their shot. She dodged the first N-word but slipped the second time and continued to sing it two more times.

She realized a little too late after the crowd cringed and booed in response. A water bottle appeared to have been flung across the crowd after Lamar stopped her.

You can watch the performance below:

In the end, Lamar, who appeared to be laughing, thanked Delaney for joining him on stage and asked her to leave.

Here are some reactions on Twitter:

The fact that there's a mild debate around that white girl saying the N-word at Kendrick's show is wild to me. These ignorant people on here can't even see that #KendrickLamar handled it with class and addressed it the best way he could IMO. — Joachim. (@JoachimKoka) May 22, 2018

It's not hard to skip the n word during his songs. She isnt a child, she's what, 17? She should know better not to rap the n word, especially if the chick is front of a crowd over 1K people. Stop defending her just bc she is a minor. #KendrickLamar — Bells (@bellrodriz) May 22, 2018

Music is universal and his lyrics appeal to many ppl...white ppl included.While I’ll NEVER agree w|someone using the “N” word in a derogatory manner I really don’t comprehend why everyone is jumping down this young woman’s throat over her singing LYRICS to a song. #KendrickLamar — Nobody You Know (@iam__April) May 22, 2018

We'd like to know, what was your reaction?