Chef Kevin Gillespie from Bravo's 'Top Chef' dishes on work, life and his love of Vidalia onions

Chef Kevin, Top Chef fan favorite and founder of Red Beard Restaurants, gives cooking tips.

Chef Kevin Gillespie charmed audiences when he appeared on season six of Bravo’s Top Chef where he was voted Fan Favorite. He is a restaurateur and owner of Red Beard Restaurants. His spot Gamechanger opened up last August in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

He has published two books: a memoir called Fire in My Belly, which is a journey into his restaurant, and the cookbook Pure Pork Awesomeness.

Farm to table is an important concept for him and there is a local item that really excites him: Vidalia onions.

This variety is known for its sweet mild flavor and represents nearly 40 percent of the sweet onion market. Vidalia onions (#OnlyVidalia) are considered to be the official vegetable for the state of Georgia and they are available only in spring and summer and are shipped all over the country. The estimated value of this crop is $150 million.

Kevin Gillespie spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com about his career, his love of Atlanta, what’s next for him, some of his favorite foods and why Vidalia onions are special. Plus he offered some great recipe tips and a demonstration of how to make a refreshing Vidalia onion soup, which can be served either hot or cold.

See the full interview here:

More on Kevin Gillespie can be found here and more about Vidalia onions here at www.vidaliaonion.org