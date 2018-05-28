Lucasfilm developing films on multiple Star Wars characters

James Mangold is set to direct a movie centered around Star Wars fan-favorite Boba Fett, while an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie is apparently in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mangold, director of Wolverine and producer on Logan, is attached to write and direct the Boba Fett project, while it is rumored that Deadpool producer Simon Kinberg will co-write.

The Boba Fett movie will be part of the Star Wars Anthology series, which began with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in 2016, and continued last Friday with Solo: A Star Wars Story. Solo has so far received average reviews from both critics and audiences.

Boba Fett first appeared in 1980's The Empire Strikes Back, and later reappeared in Return of the Jedi, released in 1983. Despite having little screen time, the character grew on fans.

As for Obi-Wan, his movie is in development, with Stephen Daldry in negotiations to direct, according to Variety.

What do you think about new character films for Star Wars? Do you think lesser characters would work when, so far, even Han Solo can't do well even on a hot and rainy holiday weekend?