Mariah Carey sells ex-fiance's multi-million dollar engagement ring

It seems Mariah Carey is committing to a spring cleaning of sorts!

Mariah Carey had broken her engagement with James Packer only a few months after committing to it. back in October 2016. Now Carey has totally cleaned his memory out, symbolized by her selling his engagement ring to a jeweler in Los Angeles for big money.

Carey's publicist in the New York Post's Page Six column stated:

"Mariah has been very vocal recently about her choice to move forward in her life surrounded by positivity. That requires leaving emotional and material baggage behind, including an old engagement ring from an ex-boyfriend."

It is no ordinary engagement ring. The ring is 35-carats and was bought by the billionaire for $13.2 million.

It sold for $2.78 million, and whoever bought it could probably triple or even quadruple the price!

Also, the unnamed jeweler was required to sign a confidentiality agreement to remain anonymous. At the end of the relationship, Packer said Carey was part of a low point in his life and Carey has called him a "M*****F*****," in an interview, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Mariah Carey, herself, seems to have a history of relationship fiascos, which is totally up to her. Now 49, the pop diva has seven-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe from her marriage with ex-husband Nick Cannon. That relationship predates the billionaire.

Currently, she is rumored to be involved with backup dancer Bryan Tanaka who has now ascended to become her manager, breaking ties with Stella Bulochnikov earlier this year - reportedly Bulochnikov was just too much energy.

A source stated about Tanaka:

"Bryan is behind the whole split between Mariah and Stella. Bryan believes that he should be the one running Mariah's day-to-day life, and he's been orchestrating Stella's exit for a long time. No one enjoys working with Stella. There's no secret that some people are happy she's out of the picture."

Carey recently released the point also that she suffers from bipolar II which includes experience hypomanic episodes and extreme lows. She was diagnosed 17 years ago in 2001 after a psychological and apparently physical breakdown. Although certainly now she has come out on top. And maybe the frequent changes in her romantic life have allowed her to remain positive.

I’m thrilled to be returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace​ with a BRAND NEW residency, THE BUTTERFLY RETURNS, beginning July 5th! Fan Club presale starts Tue 5/1 before the public on sale this Friday at 10am PT! For tickets & all dates visit https://t.co/OHpG7pZ7iY! ❤ 🦋 pic.twitter.com/n0Xv3lXSK3 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 30, 2018

Selling the engagement ring should be a positive step for her.