Mauro Ranallo's new documentary shows an unfiltered look at bipolar disorder

Mauro Ranallo features an unfiltered perspective of bipolar disorder in a new documentary.

Mauro Ranallo's rise in the sports industry and his struggles with mental illness will premiere in a new documentary titled Bipolar Rock ‘N’ Roller on Showtime.

The Canadian sports announcer and commentator has been in the sports broadcasting industry for the past 30 years, with an extensive experience in ice hockey, professional wrestling, boxing and mixed martial arts events.

According to Yahoo News, the documentary will present Ranallo living life as his quick-witted, passionate self while at work, as well as the darkness that had taken over his life after his best friend's death in 1989.

He had been hospitalized eight times since his first diagnosis in 1989.

“I wanted to show a raw, unfiltered look at what I go through on a daily basis because I know millions of people are impacted,” Ranallo said. “I don’t really think it’s that courageous or brave but... I think by showing myself others will do the same at a much higher level or even directly to me.”

Watch the trailer below: