Memorial Day: Facts that are worth knowing about the holiday

As we all know but sometimes fail to give much thought, Memorial Day is about much more than the long weekend that marks the start of warm weather.

In the midst of the relief that comes from getting an extra day in the weekend, the delight of attending or hosting a summer kickoff barbecue, and the stress that may derive from the extra traffic, it can be easy to forget to take a moment and remember what the day is really about.

While Memorial Day is the holiday that marks the unofficial start of summer, it is also a holiday that was established to honor those men and women who have died while in service to our country.

Before the celebrations begin, here is a list of interesting facts about the holiday. Whether they have been common knowledge or a little less popular, these are facts about Memorial Day that are worth knowing.

