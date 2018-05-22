Memorial Day: Ways to celebrate our fallen soldiers

Memorial Day, traditionally celebrated on the final Monday of May, recognizes the service of our armed men and women who have given their lives for the service of our country.

Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day was initially celebrated in remembrance of those soldiers who died during the Civil War. Now, the holiday has been extended to honor all service men and women who have died in all wars.

Memorial Day should not be confused with Veterans’ Day, which is a day to remember all those who participated in the military. Memorial Day is specifically to honor the memory of those who died protecting this country during times of war. The most traditional way to celebrate this holiday is to throw a barbecue with friends and family. While this can be a fun way to celebrate the holiday, it is by no means the only way.

