Minneapolis St. Paul Film Festival: Reviewing the showcase of independent films

MSPIFF showcases the delicate art form of independent films

Summer has arrived, and with it, the season of blockbusters –studio films with A-list stars backed by big bucks. Industry powerhouse Marvel kicked things off early with the latest Avengers installment, the Star Wars Han Solo prequel just dropped, and a wealth of franchise sequels and other hot films are still to come.

But while those types of movies reign supreme in the summer months, their polar opposites – small, budget independent films – are screened throughout the year, in film festivals around the world. The people involved in indie flicks may hope they get studio deals and the recognition of the summer blockbusters, but at their core, these offerings tend to be a more subtle, artistic and delicate art form.

Still, diversity abounds from one independent film to the next, and like any breed of cinema, some are more enjoyable than others.

To give you an idea, here is a summary of – and my thoughts on – some movies I saw at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival held last month in the Twin Cities.

