National Doughnut Day: Celebrate with these must-try recipes

Today is National Doughnut Day and the history behind this sweet holiday came from World War I. While American troops were in Europe, the Salvation Army came to comfort and support them. While there, they served the troops doughnuts.

In 1938, National Doughnut Day was established by the organization and ever since, we have celebrated this day on the first Friday in June. While we get to enjoy doughnuts almost every single day, there is something about homemade doughnuts that can bring a smile to anyone’s face.

There are so many different types of doughnuts out there. From crullers to apple fritters, to cake doughnuts and doughnut twists, people everywhere are able to pick and choose from any doughnut they like. The recipes we have found for these tasty treats will leave anyone’s taste buds tingling, especially on a day where doughnuts are appreciated across the country.

Click next to see our list of doughnut recipes that you will definitely enjoy.