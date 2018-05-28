Netflix in June - Top 10 shows and movies to watch

Blockbuster season is here, meaning most of us are running to the theaters every week to see whatever new superhero movie that’s being released. Let’s also not forget that Netflix is still a thing though because they’ve got some pretty good releases to check out this summer for when it’s simply too hot to go outside.

I want to give a quick shout-out to Arrested Development, which just missed the cut-off as its releasing their fifth season on Tues., May 29. The fourth season wasn’t great, but now that the cast is all back together, I’m finding myself really excited to see more from the Bluth family.

As for the rest of the list, we’ve got some exciting Netflix originals — with two highly anticipated shows now entering their second seasons — and throwback movies that will be available to watch.

