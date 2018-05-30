Netflix will release new seasons with more time to binge-watch

Netflix is now making it easier for us to binge watch our favorite shows.

According to Quartz Media, Netflix will be releasing 470 more original shows, movies and other productions by the end of the year. That's a whole lot of seasons and movies to watch!

The streaming service made binge-watching the new norm for their audiences. Which is why Netflix will now be releasing half the seasons for viewers to get a taste of their new shows.

Binge a bottle of wine and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt all in one go. Season 4 Part 1 is available now! pic.twitter.com/02DxrGwnv0 — Kimmy Schmidt (@KimmySchmidt) May 30, 2018

Arrested Development and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt return this week and half of their new seasons will premiere on May 29 and May 30. This will give viewers a chance to catch up before the other half of the shows are released at a later date.

Reunited and it feels so Bluth. #AD5 now streaming. pic.twitter.com/DPqXcsLjAx — Arrested Development (@arresteddev) May 29, 2018

There will be close to daily release schedules for shows such as Chelsea, weekly releases of The Joel McHale Show, and monthly releases of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

The popular sitcoms The Ranch, Fuller House, Arrested Development and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will be released in half seasons.

What's do you think of this?