Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra are reportedly dating

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra may be 2018’s most powerful and influential couple yet.

According to US Weekly, a source has exclusively confirmed that the two A-listers are seeing each other.

The Quantico actress, 35 was seen with Jonas, 25, several times during the following week after her return from her best friend, Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19, 2018.

This isn’t the first time that the duo was questioned about their relationship status. Back in 2017, late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel asked if there was something brewing between them when they arrived at the Met Gala together. Priyanka answered the question quite noncommittally at that point in time.

“Are you dating Nick Jonas? Isn’t he like 11 years old? “We were both wearing Ralph Lauren, and we decided to go together. It was fun. “Oh, really interesting.”

News of their relationship gained momentum when the two were spotted spending time together over the Memorial Day weekend and attending the Beauty and the Beast Live concert at the Hollywood Bowl on May 25.

An eyewitness at the event said, “The two were seen heading to the concessions stand during intermission before returning to their seats to finish taking in the show.”

The duo also attended a Los Angeles Dodgers game together on Saturday following their night outing on Friday. “Priyanka and Nick were talking really closely and were very smiley and very happy. They weren’t trying to be private as they were in a pretty public place, but they were talking to people around them, sitting closely and they both just seemed super happy.”

Priyanka very coyly responded: “Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like ‘Hey, you wanna go together?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, OK, let’s go together.’ It ended up working out.”

