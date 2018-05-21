'One-Punch Man' Season 2 is coming to Viz Media

One-Punch Man Season 1 was a smash hit with anime fans and new viewers of the genre after the series premiered its first 12 episodes on Netflix.

Announcement: Saitama’s back! VIZ is set to bring One-Punch Man Season 2 to fans. We’re not pulling any punches! pic.twitter.com/dlrdqq6wvK — VIZ @ ACEN (@VIZMedia) May 16, 2018

But now Viz Media, one of the largest anime and manga distribution companies, has secured the master license for the second season of the anime series.

People are really hyped for One Punch Man Season 2 haha... — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) May 16, 2018

This covers digital streaming, TV broadcast, home media, EST and the merchandising rights. The media company already had the North American publishing rights to the manga series and now it has the entire catalog of One-Punch Man that the can distribute.

The series is set to officially return in the fall of 2018, but no concrete release date has been revealed.

Right, here’s some #OnePunchMan season 2 news: There’s going to be a One Punch Man event in August where they will screen season 2, episode 1 at the event. Then season 2 will most likely officially release around autumn this year 👾 pic.twitter.com/Lzxoz38avc — NNESAGA👾 (@nnesaga) May 12, 2018

However, Saitama and his captivating, yet nonchalant attitude as a “hero for fun” along with the adventures expected to follow, is set to make a highly anticipated return as Viz Media’s newest series.

