'One-Punch Man' Season 2 is coming to Viz Media

One-Punch Man Season 1 was a smash hit with anime fans and new viewers of the genre after the series premiered its first 12 episodes on Netflix.

But now Viz Media, one of the largest anime and manga distribution companies, has secured the master license for the second season of the anime series.

This covers digital streaming, TV broadcast, home media, EST and the merchandising rights. The media company already had the North American publishing rights to the manga series and now it has the entire catalog of One-Punch Man that the can distribute.

The series is set to officially return in the fall of 2018, but no concrete release date has been revealed.

However, Saitama and his captivating, yet nonchalant attitude as a “hero for fun” along with the adventures expected to follow, is set to make a highly anticipated return as Viz Media’s newest series.

