'Riverdale' finale recap: 'Chapter Thirty-Five: Brave New World'

Riverdale ends its second season with the Serpents coming back together, Betty working through her trauma, and Archie and Veronica taking on Hiram.

Previously on Riverdale, Betty discovered her father Hal was the Black Hood. Also, Jughead offered himself up to the Ghoulies and Penny to try and protect the Serpents.

“Brave New World” begins with Jughead dreaming of his three friends standing in front of his grave. Betty kneels at the grave and begs him to come back to her and Jughead wakes up in the hospital. FP tells him all the Serpents were distraught over what happened to him and Fangs. They fought bravely, but there were simply outnumbered by the Ghoulies.

FP continues to surprise his son, telling him Fangs isn’t dead. The cop who called FP lied to him for Hiram to get the Serpents angry. Most of the trailer park burned, and the Serpents are basically disbanded with some even joining the Ghoulies. FP tells him to focus on healing and helping his girlfriend. Betty comes to visit and tells him what happened. She wants to completely cut Hal out of their lives and find some way to atone for what he did to Riverdale. The two joke that they aren’t going to be in the running for student council anymore.

Across Riverdale, Veronica helps Fred with his campaign. She’s also dropping out of the school race because working against her parents to help Fred is talking up her time. The couple goes to see Jughead and Betty at the hospital. The group talks about the second Black Hood who attacked the debate and later on Fred. They all agree Hiram probably hired the man and muse over who is behind the mask. They decide on investigating Sheriff Minetta.

At Thistlehouse, Cheryl finishes signing paperwork to make Nana Blossom her legal guardian. She tells Sierra she will deliver the papers to Penelope to sign and goes to the big barn where she and Claudius are staying. She peeks inside and sees them meeting with Hiram Lodge. Penelope hears her and looks outside, but Cheryl hides in one of the big maple barrels.

Betty walks home and finds Alice addressing a large crowd of people. The people are all there to get a look at the Black Hood’s home and Alice is distraught. Betty and Jughead talk the next day and she says she’ll figure out a way to handle the people harassing her and Alice. She later goes to see Fred and apologizes for not realizing Hal was the Black Hood sooner.

Archie goes to the police station to identify Hal as the Black Hood. Archie tells Minetta about the man who broke in and shot Fred, saying he’s not letting it go.

At Riverdale High, Kevin stumbles upon Moose crying in the bathroom. All Midge’s stuff is missing from her locker after the riots. Kevin comfort him and then the two start making out. While those two reconnect, Archie and Veronica find out Josie and Reggie are also pulling out of the race. Only Archie and Ethel remain as candidates.

All Southside High students are being blamed for trashing the school during the riots and are being put in another school. Jughead, Sweet Pea, and Toni discuss what to do and she asks about the other Serpents. Later they take Jughead to the Serpent bar and he sees many of the Serpents are living there since their trailers were destroyed.

Cheryl tells Veronica about seeing her father talking to Penelope and Claudius. Veronica confronts her father, who claims he is interested in the maple business. She accuses him of having Claudius pretend to be the Black Hood during the debate. Her parents act shocked, but Veronica says she believes Hiram would risk his own wife’s safety to further his goals.

The friends get together and try to talk Betty into coming back to school, but she feels like she cannot go back. Veronica comforts Betty when she talks about how much she hates Hal.

Jughead goes home to find out FP lost his job and is drinking again. He confronts FP about lying to him about the Serpents being disbanded. The two argue and FP tells him they’re moving to Toledo.

Sierra talks to the Andrews’s about the campaign and encourages them to get the Southside vote. Minetta calls and tells them he found the man who shot at the debate and Fred. He shows him the evidence and says he died in the fight with police. The man was Tall Boy.

Polly brings the twins for a visit with Alice and Betty. She asks when they’re going to visit Hal and talks about forgiveness. Alice says she might go see him, but only to get some answers. Betty doesn’t want to see him at all.

Hermione talks to Veronica and says she’s correct, Hiram might have been behind the shooting at the debate. She tells her daughter that Hiram’s Southside plan can’t work if he doesn’t get the Serpent bar. Later Veronica confronts her father with Sierra by her side as her lawyer. She wants her million dollars back and if he doesn’t give back the money, she will reveal his secrets to the town.

Penelope confronts Cheryl about wanting Nana Blossom to be her guardian. Cheryl is getting food together for the Serpents and tells her mother where she’s going. Penelope says she can’t go to the Serpent bar that night and Cheryl asks why.

Archie tells Jughead about his chat with the Sheriff and the two believe Hiram hired Tall Boy. They’re talking about everything that’s happening in Riverdale when Cheryl bursts through the door. She tells them that Hiram is having Minetta raid the Serpent bar that night and they don’t care if people get shot. She called Toni already and the three teens leave immediately.

Jughead addresses the Serpents and tells them to take only what they need. The Serpents slither across town to Archie’s house. The next day Fred makes breakfast for everyone. FP is surprised and says maybe their move can wait. Jughead thanks Archie for helping out, and Archie says he has another idea.

At Riverdale High, Principal Weatherbee walks out to find the hallway filled with students wearing Serpent jackets. Archie speaks for the crowd by saying if Weatherbee forces the Southside students out of school unfairly, all the students will walk. Weatherbee threatens them with expulsion but ends up giving in after he sees the students are not wavering.

Veronica tells Jughead about Hiram’s plans to buy the Serpent bar. He, in turn, tells her about Hiram having FP fired from Pop’s. Veronica confronts her father in the bar, her bar that she bought two hours before. She offers a trade: Pop’s for the Serpent Bar. He agrees, but only if she signs over her share of the company and trust fund. She agrees, saying she doesn’t want his blood money.

The day of the student election arrives and Jughead talks to Archie about Betty. Archie wins the student body president. Weatherbee also announces all Southside kids will stay at Riverdale High.

Betty and Jughead watch the twins and Betty asks him about evil. She wants to know if evil can be passed down. Jughead says no, she isn’t evil and the babies won’t be either. Later Betty goes to see Hal. He claims she’s like him and she disagrees. She’s there to say goodbye and tells him his power over her is gone. She walks away with him yelling at her that she will come back. She goes home and tells Alice about seeing Hal and feeling ready to return to school.

The Serpents get together and FP addresses the crowd. He announces his retirement and passes on the leader title to Jughead. Toni brings a bright red Serpent jacket up to FP, who gives it to Jughead. Jughead tells FP he loves him and tells the Serpents he will protect the gang. He then places the red jacket on the Serpents newest member, Cheryl. Cheryl looks very happy to have found a new family.

That night, Fred receives a call about Hermione winning the election. Hermione comes over and congratulates him on a good campaign. The election results were close. Archie leaves and goes to threaten Hiram while holding a knife. He reminds Hiram of all his crimes and threatens to prove said crimes. He slams the knife into the table and leaves.

The four friends meet at Pop’s and Veronica tells them about a speakeasy that exists under Pop’s. She wants to get it running again and wants FP to be in charge. While the friends drink milkshakes, in the Southside Hiram has gathered his people for a meeting. Claudius will be getting drugs through the prison. Penny and the Ghoulies will be the dealers. He promises Penelope the brothel she wants. He says he already has a plan in place that will break up Veronica’s friend group.

Alice and Polly talk at the table. Polly wants Alice to meet someone from The Farm that helped her deal with Jason’s death. Alice agrees and Polly smiles creepily. In another part of Riverdale, Jughead and Betty spent a night at the hotel together. He asks her to join the Serpents and she happily agrees.

The next day at Riverdale High, Weatherbee addresses the students and Josie sings the "Star-Spangled Banner." As she sings, Sheriff Minetta and his cops arrest Archie for the death of Cassidy, the man who tried to rob them when they went to the cabin. It was Andre who killed the man and Hiram is setting Archie up. Archie’s friends stare on in fear and confusion as Archie is marched out of the school.

This season of Riverdale was a mess at times, but an entertaining mess at least. What I enjoyed most this season was the cinematography; the colors and art direction are really fantastic. I thought that the character development for Cheryl was good and I enjoyed her relationship with Toni, though we really didn’t get enough of them together. The Black Hood storyline was interesting, though I don’t like where it ended. Is every season going to focus on a character’s father who’s also a murderer?

I feel like Riverdale does much better when the season is shorter. In the first season, they focused the story really well, but this season felt like it could have easily been a few episodes shorter with a bit of editing. The relationship drama was boring. Archie’s weird relationship with Hiram, the cringe-worthy Serpent dance by Betty, and the entire Chic storyline were the worst parts for me personally.

Overall I did enjoy this season, but I hope next season the writers plan everything a bit better and give more screen time to those outside of the core four.

