Roseanne Barr racially slurs about Obama era adviser on Twitter

Roseanne Barr is leaving Twitter

On Tues., May 29, Roseanne Barr made racist comments about Valerie Jarett who was a former White House advisor for President Obama. The tweet was deleted, but not before it was snapshotted, and it accused Jarett of collusion with the Muslim Brotherhood while saying her physical appearance is connected to The Planet of the Apes, one among other connotated interpretations, all of which are offensive to one degree or another.

This morning Roseanne Barr "joked" about Valerie Jarrett being a cross between Planet of the Apes and the Muslim Brotherhood. pic.twitter.com/3swvEx4B8H — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 29, 2018

Barr tweeted, "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” with vj alluding to Valerie Jarrett and was responding to an article which included the allegation she helped cover misdeeds for the former Obama administration.

This far from the truth. Valerie Jarrett was considered one of the most influential black women in history, and she was born in Iran but only because her parents were there for official business.

Anita Dunn, former Obama era communications director stated in November 2014, “Her role since she has been at the White House is one of the broadest and most expansive roles that I think has ever existed in the West Wing," according to The Washington Post.

Below is the tweet with an article from David Harris Jr. No Nonsense which Roseanne was responding to, which is quoted as saying both her mother and father in law were communist and that she is an extreme liberal with ties to the Muslim Brother Hood and the Communist party. This "No Nonsense," piece of fiction is nonsense.

When Roseanne was called out on Twitter for the racist comment, she replied, "Islam is not a Race," but that still doesn't clear her from racism, since Jarrett is black The Planet of the Apes part of the Tweet is inexcusable.

Furthermore, Islam can welcome anyone but most Muslims are either Middle Eastern or Black. To top it off the racist Tweet is connotating a rebellious uprising by Muslims alleging a crackpot conspiracy that Islamic organizations seek to control America. If anything it is degrading due to America's murky treatment of nations who mostly identify with Islam. It sounds like a Donald Trump sound bite.

ISLAM is not a RACE, lefties. Islam includes EVERY RACE of people. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

She later Tweeted it was, "a joke." But just because it's a joke doesn't excuse the racism either, and not all jokes are made in jest.

Barr than apologized saying, "I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me- my joke was in bad taste."

Basically, she has admitted to being Racist and Islamophobic. Fortunately, she is withdrawing from Twitter, due to her own embarrassment.

I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

In response to Barr celebrities and politicians apprehended her by calling her out on Twitter.

The comparison by Rosanne Barr on ABC of Former Obama aide, Valerie Jarrett to an APE is racist and inexcusable. ABC must take action NOW! — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) May 29, 2018

I am repulsed that Valerie Jarret had that racist and bigoted "joke" made at her expense and I am sickened that any Black or Muslim person has to keep hearing this sickness in 2018. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 29, 2018

Hey @ABC, Roseanne Barr compared Valerie Jarrett to an ape. There is no apology she can make that justifies @ABC turning a blind eye to this bigotry by airing another second of her show.

Even in the Age of Trump, there are red lines that can never be crossed. This is one. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 29, 2018

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

In addition to Roseanne's worries, she has lost her head writer, Wanda Sykes, who tweeted right after the comment was made.

The Hollywood Reporter requested for comments from ABC reps, but they have not replied, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Roseanne Barr has been known to make inflammatory comments, but she went one comment too far, and the extent of punishment for Barr has not been realized yet, involving quite possibly her show not returning. Also, her show was within the realm of bordering on uncomfortable lines about race and politics, and if anyone thought the show might be racist, the assumption will be now it probably is.