'Roseanne' sitcom dropped by ABC after racist Twitter remarks; Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenny reply

Roseanne may have laughed her last laugh

ABC has announced they are canceling this seasons number one reboot Roseanne after the star, Roseanne Barr, took to Twitter with a racist rant earlier today.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment said in a statement.

As we reported earlier, Barr took to Twitter and, in a now-deleted tweet, accused White House adviser under Barack Obama, Valerie Jarett of colluding with the Muslim Brotherhood while also saying her physical appearance is connected to The Planet of the Apes.
Immediately after the post, writer Wanda Sykes quit the show.

In addition, Barr was dropped by her agency, ICM Partners who had this statement they shared with Variety:

“We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning. What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency.  Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her.  Effective immediately, Roseanne Barr is no longer a client.”

Barr has been making politically charged statements for decades now and the reboot featured her views, along with the views of Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf who are on the polar opposite side of the wall when it comes to politics.

Sara Gilbert put this statement on Twitter:

Her statement was joined by notes from Emma Kenny who plays Gilbert's daughter, as well as from Michael Fishman who plays DJ Conner.

The cast is not out of the woods yet, as some of Twitterverse finds her and the rest cast to be complicit in giving Barr a new platform in which to speak:

Fans of actors are asking for a new show with Goodman and Metcalf:

What do you think about ABC's cancellation of Roseanne? Do you find the actors who chose to work with her again complicit in her actions? What about all the people who watched the show? Tell us below!

Roseanne Barr racially slurs about Obama era adviser on Twitter

