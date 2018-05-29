'Roseanne' sitcom dropped by ABC after racist Twitter remarks; Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenny reply

Roseanne may have laughed her last laugh

ABC has announced they are canceling this seasons number one reboot Roseanne after the star, Roseanne Barr, took to Twitter with a racist rant earlier today.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment said in a statement.

As we reported earlier, Barr took to Twitter and, in a now-deleted tweet, accused White House adviser under Barack Obama, Valerie Jarett of colluding with the Muslim Brotherhood while also saying her physical appearance is connected to The Planet of the Apes.

Immediately after the post, writer Wanda Sykes quit the show.

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

In addition, Barr was dropped by her agency, ICM Partners who had this statement they shared with Variety:

“We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning. What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency. Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her. Effective immediately, Roseanne Barr is no longer a client.”

Barr has been making politically charged statements for decades now and the reboot featured her views, along with the views of Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf who are on the polar opposite side of the wall when it comes to politics.

Sara Gilbert put this statement on Twitter:

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

Her statement was joined by notes from Emma Kenny who plays Gilbert's daughter, as well as from Michael Fishman who plays DJ Conner.

As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I was told it was cancelled. I feel so empowered by @iamwandasykes , Channing Dungey and anyone at ABC standing up for morals and abuse of power. Bullies will NEVER win. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

The cast is not out of the woods yet, as some of Twitterverse finds her and the rest cast to be complicit in giving Barr a new platform in which to speak:

I want to know why the actors on Roseanne's show like John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert, who are clearly against alt-right BS, agree to work on her show? https://t.co/pfH1AW0Yzg — 🦋 𝒞𝒶𝓉𝒽𝓁𝑒𝑒𝓃 𝐵𝓊𝓇𝓀𝑒 🦋 (@ItsMeCathi) May 29, 2018

John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Johnny Gelecki, Michael Fishman, Sara Chalke, and Alicia Goranson must all respond to Roseanne 's tweet about Valerie Jarrett. Your silence implicates you in her racism. pic.twitter.com/hBfktcaKfp — GeeGee (@GeeGeeAkili) May 29, 2018

Fans of actors are asking for a new show with Goodman and Metcalf:

Hand over the Roseanne slot to Laurie Metcalf and let her do whatever the fuck she wants for a half hour once a week — Molly (@isteintraum) May 29, 2018

Disney should fire Roseanne and give us an awesome sitcom starring John Goodman & Laurie Metcalf written by @iamwandasykes — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) May 29, 2018

