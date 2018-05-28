SAG reconsiders Lifetime Achievement Award for Morgan Freeman

The Screen Actors Guild is reportedly considering whether any sort of action should be taken regarding Morgan Freeman after he was accused of sexual harassment by eight women Thursday. This action could include revoking the actor's Lifetime Achievement Award, given out in January.

Two of the eight women said they had been subjected to unwanted touching by Freeman, while others claimed he had made unasked-for comments about their bodies or garment choices, according to CNN.

A SAG-AFTRA spokesperson said, according to Ebony, “Given Mr. Freeman recently received one of our union’s most prestigious honors recognizing his body of work, we are therefore reviewing what corrective actions may be warranted at this time."

NEW: a new statement from Morgan Freeman: pic.twitter.com/PfpH6cGxMm — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) May 26, 2018



As we reported, 80-year-old Freeman made two statements in the past few days, apologizing for making anyone uncomfortable, and asserting that he did not assault women or create unsafe workplace environments.