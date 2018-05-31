Samantha Bee apologizes to Ivanka Trump saying 'I crossed a line'

Which line did Samantha Bee cross?

Samantha Bee, a liberal comedian, called Ivanka Trump, daughter of the President of the United States, a "feckless c--t" on her TBS show Full Frontal.

Her show has not been canceled.

Samantha has apologized saying that she "crossed a line."

I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it. — Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) May 31, 2018

TBS has apologized as well saying, "Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night. Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it."

Why did she say it? She was on a rant about President Donald Trump's immigration policy which separates children from their parents. Coincidentally, Ivanka posted a picture of herself with her son this week.

"Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week. Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless c--t!"

In the midst of a movement that was created to bring power back to women, to give a voice to the voiceless, Samantha Bee chose to use the most vulgar word a woman can be called in an unprovoked pre-recorded television segment.

And her show was not canceled.

It would be great to be able to take politics out of the conversation and simply state no woman should ever have to hear that word from another woman. However, the comments come just days after Roseanne Barr posted racist comments on Twitter and had her show canceled. Her personal page, not the network page, to be clear.

Barr is a known conservative, Bee a known liberal. Barr made a racist comment, Bee hate speech. Where's the line?

The worst part is that line has not been drawn by women. Not even by the powerful women in Hollywood.

I like Samantha Bee a lot, but she is flat wrong to call Ivanka a cunt. Cunts are powerful, beautiful, nurturing and honest. — Sally Field (@sally_field) May 31, 2018

Why is it okay for women to be nasty to other women? When will other women hold their gender accountable? The line shouldn't be what ones politics dictate, but how women treat one another and Samantha Bee crossed that line.

What do you think about Samantha Bee's use of the "C" word? Should her show be canceled? Is there a liberal bias towards Roseanne? Share your thoughts below!