‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ underperforms but wins Memorial Day weekend box office

Solo: A Star Wars Story won the Memorial Day weekend box office but performed well below expectations.

The latest film in the Star Wars franchise brought in $83.3 million during its opening weekend and it will be curious to see if the film can cross $100 million domestically over the four-day holiday weekend. The film did face some tough competition from Deadpool 2 and Infinity War but it looks like the film will fall very short of the predicted $130-$150 million predictions.

The latest Star Wars film delivered the lowest opening since 2002’s Attack of the Clones. It makes you wonder if they should have stuck with the trend and released this film in December like they have with the previous three films. The film brought in only $65 million internationally.

Deadpool 2 dropped to second place with $42.7 million. The film took a 66 percent drop during its second weekend and the film is hoping to push past $50 million over the four-day weekend. The domestic total should sit right under $220 million after being released for two weeks.

Avengers: Infinity War finished in third place with $17 million and is looking to finish around $21 million over the four-day weekend. The film is currently sitting around $620 million domestically and just passed Star Wars: The Last Jedi on the all-time domestic chart and should pass The Avengers in the next few days to become the sixth highest grossing domestic release of all-time.

Book Club dropped one spot to fourth place with $9.4 million and is looking for a $12 million four-day weekend. The film dropped 30 percent during its second weekend and is pushing towards $35 million domestically.

Life of the Party rounds out the top five with $5.1 million and is hoping to round out the holiday weekend with $7 million. The film should cross $40 million domestically and I predicting that this film will finish just shy of $60 million domestically.

A Quiet Place brought in $2.2 million and will bring in just under $3 million for the holiday weekend. The film will cross $180 million domestically and has also passed $310 million at the worldwide box office.

Breaking In ($4.1 million), Show Dogs ($3.1 million), Overboard ($3 million) and RBG ($1.1 million) round out the rest of the top ten. Black Panther is also approaching $700 million domestically while it looks like Rampage is going to finish just under $100 million domestically.

Solo will face some decent competition next weekend including three new wide releases including the new comedy Action Point starring Johnny Knoxville and the new thriller Adrift starring Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin.

Weekend Gross by Distributor:

Disney: $100.5 million (+70.9 percent)

20th Century Fox: $43.3 million (-82.8 percent)

Paramount Pictures: $11.9 million (-4.6 percent)

Warner Bros.: $5.9 million (-3.3 percent)

Universal: $4.3 million (-2.8 percent)

Global Road: $3.1 million (-2.9 percent)

Lionsgate: $3.1 million (-1.6 percent)

Magnolia Pictures: $1.1 million (n/a)

Next week’s openings: Action Point, Adrift, Upgrade