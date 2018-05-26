‘Spider-man Homecoming 2’: Jake Gyllenhaal in discussions to play the villain Mysterio

Jake Gyllenhaal might be ready to bring an element of mystery to the Spider-Man universe.

It is time to welcome a new member in the MARVEL Cinematic Universe! It is none other than Jake Gyllenhaal.

The actor is currently in talks to play villain Mysterio in the much-awaited sequel of Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, there have been conjectures about the same as Sony has declined to the comment whereas Entertainment Weekly has confirmed it.

Mysterio is one of Peter Parker’s formidable adversaries to date. The original Mysterio from the comics was Quentin Beck, a stuntman and special effects expert, who became a criminal after rejections by the movie industry. He used his talent and forte to create elaborate illusions to commit crimes.

Related: Watch: Stan Lee reveals inspiration behind 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' villain, the Vulture

In the MCU comics, Mysterio is quite a celebrated member of the Sinister Six, which is an evil squad who intended on bringing doom to Spider-Man.

Bruce Cambell played the character in Sam Rami's Spider-Man trilogy.

Homecoming 2 would be Gyllenhaal’s first superhero movie. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Gyllenhaal has a history with the Spider-Man fraternity. The Oscar-nominated actor was briefly considered for the role in Spider-Man 2 (2004) when Tobey Maguire injured his back while shooting for 2003's Seabiscuit.

Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 hits the theaters on July 5, 2019.