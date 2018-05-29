Tara Kraft and Tanya Dukes discuss royal jewel trends [INTERVIEW]

Diamonds reign as the perfect gift and fashion statement

Tara Kraft, lifestyle expert and former editor-in-chief of Shape and Tanya Dukes, jewelry and fashion expert have joined forces to discuss the jewels shown off at the royal wedding of Meghan Markle to Prince Harry and how you can be en trend with the most interesting diamond options.

Meghan truly looked like the princess she was about to become with her beautiful diamond tiara that Queen Elizabeth lent to her as well as her simple diamond stud earrings.

Then, of course, there is the ring. Her simple three stone design is something that many women would be proud to wear.

Now, what can brides do to emulate the look of Meghan and the other royals? Get the proper jewelry.

Tara Kraft and Tanya Dukes spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com about trends stemming from the royal family and the wedding, what was the significance of the pieces work by Meghan Markle, the Queen, Kate Middleton and others, what you can do to accessorize like a royal, what is the Diamond Producers Association, where people can go to get more information on the latest diamond trends and more.

See the whole fun interview here:

For more information on diamond trends, jewelry inspiration and latest diamond news, please visit: realisadiamond.com